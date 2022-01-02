621 newborns died in Thar in 2021

DADU: As many as 621 newborn babies died of different complications in district Tharparkar in the preceding year, 2021 as per the official record of the Health Department, Tharparkar.

The infants who lost their lives in Tharparkar included both boys and girls but the baby girls died in majority.

The official record showed that 43 newborns died due to low birth weight, majority of infants about 178 lost their lives due to birth asphyxia, 34 died due to severe pneumonia causes, 93 died due to issues of neonatal sepsis and 31 infants lost their lives due to sepsis only in 2021.

The record also showed that 67 newborns died of the respiratory distress syndrome, while 174 died due to various other diseases, including a child dying due to acute malnutrition.

The health department officials said they were trying their best to reduce mortality ratio of newborns.