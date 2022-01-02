120 kg charas seized, two drug peddlers arrested

SUKKUR: The Excise Police on Saturday seized 120 kilograms of charas and arrested two drug peddlers near district Jacobabad during a search operation. Reports said the Excise Police, led by Assistant Director Excise and Taxation Ziaullah Pathan, intercepted a bus over suspicion near Jacobabad and recovered 120 kilograms of charas from its secret boxes. The bus was going to Karachi from Balochistan.