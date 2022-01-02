Nations develop only through justice, rule of law: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said till date only those societies and countries have developed where rule of law and justice prevailed.

He expressed these views in an online dialogue with global Muslim scholars, organised by the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority on ‘Riyasat-e-Madina, Islam, society and ethical revival’.

Premier Imran emphasised that nations develop only through justice and rule of law. He said “we are followers of Holy Prophet (PBUH)”. To end inequality of separate laws for the weak and the strong, the Holy Prophet had said if “my daughter Fatima (RA) also commits a crime, she will also be punished according to the law”.

The PM said Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) said that previous nations perished because when a weak person committed a crime, he was punished, but when a rich and powerful person committed a crime, he was forgiven.

He said that till date only those societies and countries had developed where the rule of law and justice prevailed and those countries, which applied law equally to the poor and the rich, and weak and powerful. The Holy Prophet (PBUH), he added, improved the character of the people, raised their moral standards in the state of Madina, then a welfare society was formed.

“We should follow the Seerat (lifestyle) of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Human society will develop only if it follows the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), following the example of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the way to progress, prosperity and well-being,” he made it clear.

He urged the Islamic scholars to play their due role in enlightening the Muslim youth about the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for success in this life and the life hereafter, emphasising success lies in following the teachings and footsteps of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said a society that did not have any moral standards and ethics could not provide justice to its people and contended that several nations were destroyed in the past because of discrimination between powerful and weak segments of their societies.