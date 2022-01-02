 
close
Sunday January 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Partly cloudy forecast

January 02, 2022

Partly cloudy forecast: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was affecting north Balochistan while a strong fresh westerly wave was likely to approach in western and upper parts of the country from Sunday and may persist in upper parts till Friday next.

Comments