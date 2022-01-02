Dept directed to ensure food quality

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Punjab Food Department to launch a special anti-adulteration campaign across the province to ensure quality, purity and standard in food.He issued this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, availability of urea fertilizer, measures against smuggling and illegal weigh stations involved in purchase of sugarcane. The chief secretary directed that strict action be taken against those who adulterate food items, especially milk. The chief secretary directed all the deputy commissioners to closely monitor the prices and availability of essential commodities.
Partly cloudy forecast: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the City here on Saturday...
LAHORE : Counter Terrorism Department Punjab conducted extensive IBOs across the Punjab and arrested nine suspects...
LAHORE: Government College University Lahore organised a ceremony in connection with the institute’s 159th...
LAHORE: Police could not arrest the assailants who shot at and injured PMLN MPA Bilal Yaseen.The incident of firing on...
LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister and spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has felicitated the...
LAHORE : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East affairs and Chairman Pakistan Ulema...
