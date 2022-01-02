Dept directed to ensure food quality

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Punjab Food Department to launch a special anti-adulteration campaign across the province to ensure quality, purity and standard in food.He issued this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, availability of urea fertilizer, measures against smuggling and illegal weigh stations involved in purchase of sugarcane. The chief secretary directed that strict action be taken against those who adulterate food items, especially milk. The chief secretary directed all the deputy commissioners to closely monitor the prices and availability of essential commodities.