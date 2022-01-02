CTD arrests nine suspects of TTP, other banned outfits

LAHORE : Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted extensive IBOs across the Punjab and arrested nine suspects besides interrogating 124 suspects.

Muneeb Ahmad Muhammad, son of Ghulam Jilani, was arrested from TT Singh. He belonged to the defunct organisation TTP. Explosive 1400gm, 1 detonator, safety fuse 9ft, and Rs 950 in cash were recovered from him. Rafique Haider, son of Ghulam Haider, and Muhammad Naeem, son of Ghulam Akbar, were arrested from Okara. They belonged to the defunct organisation TTP. IED, five hand-grenade, electric detonators, 1 electric cable, Electric Switch, 2 CNIC cards, Corona Vaccine Card, Memory Card4.GB, cash Rs5,580 and a pistol were recovered from his possession. Muhammad Iqbal Khan, son of Manda Khan, was arrested from Chiniot. He belonged to the defunct organization TTP. Explosive 1200gm, 1 detonator, safety fuse 8ft and cash Rs5,230 were recovered from him. Syed Muhammad Ahsan, son of Muhammad Javed Ahmed, was arrested from Sargodha. He belonged to defunct organisation Daish. He was advertising his organisation through pamphlets and stickers and motivating peoples to join defunct organization Daish. 33 stickers of defunct organisation Daish, 37 pamphlets of defunct organization Daish, 1 Tasbeeh, and cash Rs 3,320 were recovered from him. Hamad Ur Rehman Alias Arham Ullah, son of Abdul Wahid Shakir , Shoukat Hussain Alias Usama Khurasani, son of Muhammad Hanifa, Akhtar Khan, son of Razi Khan, Ahmad Aftab, son of Aftab Elahi Khan, were arrested from Gujrat. They belonged to the defunct organization al-Qaeda. They were distributing hate literature among the peoples and advertising defunct organisation al-Qaida through stickers.