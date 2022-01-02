GCU holds 159th Founders’ Day ceremony

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore organised a ceremony in connection with the institute’s 159th Founders’ Day at the university’s amphitheatre.

Government College, now GCU, is one of the oldest seats of higher learning in Pakistan and has completed 158 years of its academic excellence. Founded on January 1, 1864 with the first batch of nine students in the Haveli of Raja Dhyan Singh in the Walled City Lahore as the liberal arts and Science College, it served as a nourishing stream to the generations of talented men and women. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi along with the academic and administrative heads cut the 159th Founders’ Day cake.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said, “We enter 2022 with a renewed pledge to further improve our education and research standards.” "The achievements of the past year offered us a momentum to show our true potential,” he said. The VC said that last year, GCU started academic activities at the new campus, established Allama Iqbal Law School, Institute of History, and long-pending Mass Communication Department.

Prof Zaidi said that he believed in the student centric approach to leading higher education institutions. “That is why we take in the perspective of all our students so that we could bring about reforms that would uplift the standards of education in GCU,” he added.

The VC said they want to build a place where students are given the best possible opportunities in fulfilling their dream so that they can become future leaders of our nation.

He thanked all faculty members and administrative officials for their hard work to ensure that the students keep receiving the quality of education they deserve at the prestigious GC University.