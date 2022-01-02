No arrest in Bilal Yaseen life attempt case

LAHORE: Police could not arrest the assailants who shot at and injured PMLN MPA Bilal Yaseen.

The incident of firing on MPA Bilal Yaseen took place in Salamat Mohalla of Mohani Road around 8 pm on Friday night, where two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire and injured Bilal Yaseen and rode away from the scene. Police also got the CCTV footage in which the attackers can be seen passing through Mohani Road at 7:43 pm. The assailants wearing black jackets used motorcycles without number plates. A close circuit camera footage clearly shows how the assailants approached their target and opened firing. During the firing, the assailant kept pushing the motorcycle slowly and after completing their task in a few seconds, they rode away from the scene. A case was registered in police station on the compliant of Bilal Yaseen.