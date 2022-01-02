2021 was year of development in Punjab, says SACM

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has felicitated the nation on new year 2022, saying it is very important to remember that 2021 was the year of development in Punjab.

Hasaan Khawar gave details of the development programmes of the government during the year while talking to media on Saturday. He said in January 2021 government launched rapid and successful inoculation campaign against coronavirus in the province, laid foundation stone of Lahore Sheikhupura dual carriageway at a cost of Rs 5 billion and introduced typhoid vaccination for the first time in Pakistan.

He said in February 2021, the CM gave a historic development package of Rs. 15 billion to Rajanpur district besides laying foundation stone of Central Business District in Lahore. In March 2021, the CM gave a huge development package of Rs 1700 crore for Sargodha and Chiniot and also announced to complete Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sargodha Road as soon as possible. Hassan Khawar said that in April 2021 inauguration of Kohsar University Murree, upgradation of 27,000 schools at a cost of Rs 50 billion, introducing the modern e-Abyina system were the achievements of the government. He said distribution of Kisaan Card for Multan is improving the condition of cultivators in the area. Hassan Khawar says Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was launched in April. LDA City Housing Scheme was inaugurated where 35 thousand houses will be constructed for low income segment of the society. In May 2021, Sehat Insaf Card was formally launched from Sahiwal and DG Khana and allotment of 400 acres of land for Faisalabad Airport by CM are the major achievements of the incumbent government. He said that in the month of June 2021, the Punjab government gave a historic budget which took the Annual Development Program of Punjab to 686 billion, the highest level in history. Hassan Khawar said relief was provided to the common man by setting up of 337 Saholat Bazaars in June 2021. Similarly, in June 2021, a huge amount of Rs 360 billion were allocated for District Development Package. In July 2021, funds were released for the timely completion of all ongoing schemes. Lahore Waste Management Company was given a huge pool of vehicles to increase its efficiency. A learning management system was also introduced for a uniform curriculum. In August, the foundation stone of the Shahkam Flyover, a tourism project was inaugurated at Koh Suleman, and work was done to rehabilitate the water scheme at Fort Monroe.

Hasaan Khawar said that Smart Forest was started in Rakh Chowk under Ravi Urban Development Project. The Ravi Urban Development Project will benefit the province to the tune of 4 billion in the coming days. Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the world's largest Miyawaki forest at Saginaw.

He said that in September 2021, work was started on issuing labour cards to the workers.

Punjab Institute of Mental Health has been given the status of Teaching Institute. Due to better vaccination, we are fast moving towards making Punjab polio-free.

In October, the CM inaugurated the Investment Facilitation Center to promote investment, and laid the foundation stone of Data Ganj Bakhsh Flyover at Sheranwala Gate, besides inauguration of Waqar Nisa University Rawalpindi. A temporary field hospital was set up at the Expo Center to control dengue. He said the "Reach Every Door" campaign was launched to deliver the corona vaccine door to door.

In November 2021, with the cooperation of the federation, the construction of the Lal Jhelum two-lane road started.

This road will change the economy of Khushab, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin and Mirpur.

Work began on several projects in Attock, including a two-bed hospital. On the other hand, in Dubai Expo 2022, many departments of Punjab sought new investment opportunities. Also in November, the Punjab government, in collaboration with the federation, launched the Ehsas Ration Program.

In December, the CM inaugurated the Abdul Sattar Edhi Underpass in front of Gulab Devi Hospital. The Technopolis was inaugurated in Lahore, which will become Pakistan's Silicon Valley in the future. Hasaan Khawar said that the issuance of health card was also announced in December.

And in the same month, the strongest local government system in the history of Pakistan was adopted. Special people will be assisted under the program. He said that just like 2021, 2022 will be a great year for the development of Pakistan.

In this new year, we have to make Punjab the best it can be under the vision of the Prime Minister and the mission of the CM.