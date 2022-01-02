293 arrested for celebratory firing, wheelie on New Year’s night

LAHORE: Lahore police registered 260 cases and arrested 293 people for aerial firing, wheelie and setting off fireworks on New Year’s night.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of 17 accused. At least 59 cases were registered against 71 accused for wheelie. Around 106 cases were registered and 110 people were arrested for aerial firing. At least 44 accused involved in fireworks, 37 cases registered in connection with drugs. DIG Operations commended all the officers and Jawans of Lahore police for performing best duty on the occasion of New Year Night.

158 cops’ record sought: Punjab IG has sought record of 158 inspectors for promotion to the post of DSP.

A meeting of the departmental promotion board for promotion from inspector to DSP is likely to be held at the end of the first month of this year. The IG called for annual confidential performance reports of the said inspectors, details of cases in FIA, NAB, Anti-Corruption Punjab, IAB, and annual confidential performance reports for last 7 years. Details of assets have also been sought during the last five years.

Man found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead near in Qila Gujar Singh area on Saturday. The deceased yet to be identified was an addict who might have died of drug overdose. The body was shifted to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

Body found: An unidentified man, who was found unconscious in Islampura area, died in a local hospital here on Saturday. The man aged 28 was addicted to drugs and died of excessive use of drugs. The body was shifted to morgue by Edhi ambulance.

Man injured on road: A man was injured in an eight-car pile-up on a fog-bound motorway on M2 near Thokar Niaz Baig’s Babu Sabu interchange on Saturday. Upon being informed, the motorway police immediately responded and removed the damaged cars from the road by a crane.

The injured man, yet to be identified, was admitted to a local hospital. The accident took place due to over speeding and thick fog.