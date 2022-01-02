Expats get due right to vote: governor

LAHORE : Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that overseas Pakistanis are great asset of nation that is why PTI has given them their due right to vote.

He stated this while talking to Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor, King Edward Medical University and overseas Pakistani doctors including Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Shafique Gull, Dr Rizwan Khalid, Dean Prof Asghar Naqi, Prof Balkees Shabbir and Registrar KEMU Dr Rayasat Ali during a meeting here at Governor House.

The governor said, "I think there should be special seats for overseas Pakistanis in the federal and provincial assemblies as well. "Overseas Pakistanis are proving their metal in medicine and other fields all over the world. Appreciating the role of overseas Pakistani doctors in reforming the medical sector in Pakistan, he said, Pakistan belongs to all of us and it is the responsibility of all Pakistanis to play a role for the provision of basic health, education and other facilities for the people.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that the steps which the present government is taking to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis are unprecedented. Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis as promised and the government is also ensuring protection of lives and property of overseas Pakistanis.

He said whenever there is a difficult time in Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis always step forward to serve the poor.

"We are proud of the services of our overseas Pakistanis", he added.

He also mentioned that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is providing clean drinking water to the poor people to save them from deadly diseases.