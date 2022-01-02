Minister greets Hindu devotees, hopes better ties

LAHORE : MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar received and welcomed 159 Hindu devotees who reached Pakistan from India via Wagah border and later departed for Peshawar for their religious rites.Talking to the media, Ramesh Kumar said that it was an ideal start of the New Year that Indian Hindu devotees have come to Pakistan to promote religious interfaith. He said that Hindu devotees are going to Terry to perform their four-day religious rites. For the first time, religious tourism has been started on a monthly basis. He stated that Hindu devotees from other countries have already reached Peshawar by various flights while they will visit four places during their days to perform religious rites.He told the media that a delegation from Pakistan would visit Ajmer Sharif in January. He maintained that Pakistani visitors will fly through PIA and Indian devotees would travel through Air India. He vowed that the religious tours will further improve the bilateral ties in trade and other fields. The Hindu devotees thanked Ramesh Kumar for hosting and to make the environment peaceful and conducive for the minorities. Pilgrims said that hatred between the two countries will definitely disappear after these kinds of steps.