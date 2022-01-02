 
Sunday January 02, 2022
Lahore

Promoted professors posted in different medical institutions of Punjab

January 02, 2022

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has promoted 36 associate professors to the posts of professors and posted them in different medical institutions in the province. The SHC&ME department has issued notification in this regard.

