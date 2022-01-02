 
Sunday January 02, 2022
Lahore

Farewell on transfer of PSO to CCPO

January 02, 2022

LAHORE: A farewell ceremony on the transfer of PSO to CCPO was held at Capital City Police Headquarters office here on Saturday.

CCPO Lahore expressed best wishes for the future professional career of Inspector Muhammad Sarwar on his transfer to Investigation Punjab and presented souvenir as well as a bouquet in recognition of his services he rendered for the Capital City Police Headquarters.

