Bangalzai tests positive as team heads for West Indies

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai tested positive for Covid-19 as he missed the flight to West Indies for the Under-19 World Cup getting underway in two weeks time.

The opening batsman will now go through a ten-day quarantine period in Dubai after which he will be tested for the virus. “The decision on Bangalzai’s joining the team in West Indies will be taken once he completes his quarantine period,” a PCB official said.

Meanwhile, all other members of the Pakistan squad departed for West Indies from Dubai where the Junior World Cup starts from January 14 with the match between hosts and Australia. Pakistan will play their opening match against Papua New Guinea on January 15 in Port of Spain. Pakistan play Afghanistan on January 20 and Zimbabwe on January 22 before the quarter-finals.