NRAP asks WAPDA to back Maqbool

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has asked WAPDA to support Maqbool Hussain as he has potential to qualify for next Olympics.

“Maqbool with very limited facilities performed well and beat two Olympians in the ongoing CNS shooting championship,” said Secretary NRAP Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’.

Maqbool scored 579 points in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event to win the gold medal.

Razi added that beating Khalil Akhtar and G M Bashir was really commendable because Maqbool did not have any facilities.

“He doesn’t have his own pistol and nowhere to train. He buys ammunition from his own pocket,” said Razi, adding that WAPDA should help him in this regard.

He said that Maqbool would be able to win a quota place for the Olympics if he was facilitated and given full support by WAPDA.

He added that Maqbool might be considered for participation in the shooting world cups this year as NRAP had decided to send national shooters in all world cups this year. It is pertinent to mention here that Maqbool participated in Asian Games 2006 in two events.