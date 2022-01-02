Yousuf covered 660 km in December

KARACHI: Mohammad Yousuf of Karachi has hit a massive target as he covered a whopping 660 kilometre distance in a single month (December).
“Marathon Man of Pakistan completed consecutive 31 half-marathons in December 2021, which means 660 kilometres in a single month and 3586 km in a year 2021,” Yousuf said in a message.
“In November, I had achieved 100 half-marathons from November 2020 to November 2021. I am feeling so proud on both remarkable achievements done by a Pakistani runner recorded on STRAVA Running Application,” Yousuf said.
