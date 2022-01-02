AFP to send Arshad, Yasir to South Africa for training

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is preparing to send the country's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and Mohammad Yasir to South Africa for training.

"Yes we are sending them and have applied for South Africa visas for both Arshad and Yasir," the AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told 'The News'.

"In a couple of weeks we will be able to get visas. There is no such impediment in our way due to Omicron variant and currently the things are going smoothly," Zafar said.

He said that the athletes would train there for a long time. "Our plan is to keep them until the World Championship," Zafar said.

The World Championship will be held in Eugene, Oregan, US, from July 15 to 24. And it will be immediately followed by the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. And in September China will host the Asian Games. So Arshad, an Olympian, will have to feature in three successive major events coming summer.

Zafar revealed that South African coach Terseus Liebenberg will train the duo during their stay in South Africa.

Terseus is an international javelin throw coach with an international certificate from Loughborough University, London. He is also the author of the book 'Science and Practice of Javelin throw'.

Terseus also coached South African woman Test cricketer Sunnette Viljoen who won silver in javelin throw in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"He is a good coach and we are confident that our boys will learn from him," said Zafar.

Asked if there was any financial help from any cordon, Zafar said currently there is no assistance from anyone. He added the government was taking interest and hopefully it would back the federation.

Both Arshad and Yasir are in the camp which has been held by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) at Lahore.

It has been learnt that the South African has shared a training schedule with the duo and they are currently focusing on physical fitness in the Punjab capital.

The camp started on December 25 and Arshad joined it for one day and he then had to rush to Karachi to attend the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton relay. The Olympian has now re-joined the camp.

Interestingly there is no coach with the duo in the camp despite the fact that it will take the federation two weeks or more to send them to South Africa.

"We have not yet taken any decision about the coach. Yes, it's right that we are not sending any coach with the athletes to South Africa," Zafar said.

Arshad's coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari is Lahore-based but he has not been given any green signal for the camp in Lahore.

He is preparing young javelin throwers for future national duty at a university in Lahore.

Under Fayyaz, Arshad was groomed for the last several years. Arshad came to him when he was throwing around 55 metre and he helped him reach the world level throw of 86.38 metre which he managed during an international meet in Iran in April last year.

Arshad managed a throw of 86.29 metre during the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal which earned him the Tokyo Olympics ticket. He became the first Pakistani in athletics to make a cut for the world's most prestigious event. In Tokyo Games, Arshad topped his group in the qualifying round but finished fifth overall in the final which was won by India's Neeraj Chopra who these days is training in the United States.

Arshad, meanwhile, is hopeful for a good show during the major events this year. "I have time and hopefully I will prepare well and will give good news to the nation in these events," Arshad told 'The News'.

Arshad had not trained abroad for the Tokyo Games. "Hopefully we are being sent to South Africa. It would be good for me to add to my experience and learning process," said Arshad, also a 2018 Indonesia Asian Games bronze medallist.

Arshad shot to fame when he earned the world No3 spot in the Under-20 rankings after featuring in the 2016 South Asian Games held in India where he won bronze.