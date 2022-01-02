 
close
Sunday January 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Two rockets fired from Gaza

By AFP
January 02, 2022
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Two rockets fired from Gaza

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Two rockets fired from Gaza early on Saturday fell into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Tel Aviv, the Israeli army said, with no injuries reported.

Comments