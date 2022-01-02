England reports record rise in Covid cases

LONDON: England has broken its record for confirmed new Covid infections, after 162,572 were reported on Saturday.

The previous highest total was set on Friday, the final day of 2021, when 160,276 were registered.It’s the fifth day in a row on which confirmed infections have risen in England.

The NHS Confederation’s chief executive, Matthew Taylor, agreed with the health secretary the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter”, with reports suggesting that a requirement to work from home in England could be in place for most of January.

Taylor also said some hospitals could be forced to exclude visitors as part of the “difficult choices” made to stop the spread of Omicron on wards.

It came as figures showed that hospital admissions in England have risen to their highest level since January 2021, while the number of NHS hospital staff absent because of the virus nearly doubled in a month.

A further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in the UK on Friday, another new daily record, as the British Medical Association called for further public health measures “urgently to prevent the health service being completely overwhelmed”.

Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter, a Cambridge University statistician and government adviser, said the actual number of daily cases could be closer to half a million.

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel.

The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

The development comes as daily coronavirus infections in the UAE, the Gulf region's tourism and commercial hub, have risen above 2,000 for the first time since June.

Authorities last week recorded 2,234 new infections in the past 24 hours, without breaking down the cases by variant.

The UAE, which is hosting the Dubai Expo 2020 world fair, announced its first known case of the coronavirus variant Omicron earlier this month. Daily cases had fallen below 100 in October but started to climb again in December as tourists flocked to Dubai in the holiday period.

China ended its final week of 2021 with its biggest tally of coronavirus cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 measures.