UK sets New Year’s Day temperature record

LONDON: Britain experienced its warmest New Year’s Day on record after temperatures rose above 16 degress Celsius for the first time on January 1, the country’s Meteorological Office said.

The mercury climbed to 16.2C in St James’s Park in central London, easily beating out the previous record of 15.6C set in Cornwall in 1916.

The warm start to the year follows the UK seeing its hottest New Year’s Eve on record, with several locations in England breaking previous highs set in 2011.