UN urges Yemen govt to allow equipment for Sanaa airport

DUBAI: The United Nations has called on Yemen’s internationally recognised government to allow the entry of communications equipment to the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.
Yemen has been wracked by civil war since 2014, pitting the government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition, against the Iran-backed Huthis, who control much of the north. Flights into the capital have been largely halted by a blockade since August 2016, but there have been exemptions for aid flights that are a key lifeline for the population.
