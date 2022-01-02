‘Colorado wildfire took hold in blink of an eye’

SUPERIOR, United States: A fast-spreading wildfire that tore through several Colorado towns -- laying waste to entire neighbourhoods "in the blink of an eye," according to the governor -- had largely burned itself out on Friday, with heavy snow expected to douse any remaining embers.

At least 500 homes were thought to have been destroyed as the blaze took hold of the town of Superior, just outside the state’s biggest city Denver, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee but there were no deaths reported so far.