Need stressed for providing autonomy, administrative powers to rights bodies

Speakers at a webinar stressed the need for providing autonomy and more financial and administrative powers to human rights bodies in accordance with the Paris Principles.

Speaking at the webinar titled ‘The Paris Principles and Human Rights Institutions in Sindh’, organised by The Knowledge Forum on Friday, National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) member Anis Haroon said the commission had remained inactive for two years and now its members and new chairperson had been nominated.

“All human rights issues are raised by the commission. In the past, the NCHR had raised the issue of enforced disappearances through the interior ministry,” she said. “We have received replies from the interior ministry.”

Haroon said the state institutions had never been under the control of the government, and they were seeking recommendations from non-government organisations, she said. “They can take suo moto and submit reports independently.”

There was no competition anywhere and they had to protect the rights of people, adding that the appointment of members of the state commission should be through parliament.

She said the government was enjoying benefits under the Paris Principles, so they should also make laws required under the international obligations.

Sindh Human Rights Commission chairperson retired Justice Majida Razvi said the provincial commission on human rights had raised its voice many human rights violations. She said the appointments of the chairperson and members to the Sindh Child Protection Authority and the SHRC were made through a non-parliamentary procedure.

Civil servants possessed a mandate to appoint them, which influenced the neutrality and independence of these institutions, she added.