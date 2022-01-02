PPP lawmakers pressuring Jhokio’s family to withdraw murder case, alleges Haleem

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Saturday that after Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a joint interrogation team to probe the murder of Nazim Jhokio, influential tribal chieftains, who were also ruling Pakistan Peoples People’s lawmakers, were pressuring the victim’s family to withdraw the case.

“But the entire Pakistan salutes and appreciates the courage and bravery of the wife and mother of slain Nazim Jokhio for staying determined for the cause of justice and standing up to the tribal chieftains,” he said while visiting the Salar Goth village of District Malir to meet Jokhio's widow Shereen Jokhio, his mother and other family members.

He inquired about the progress and details of the case from Jokhio’s widow and assured her of every possible assistance.

Talking to media along with Shereen Jokhio, Sheikh said the killers of the father of the innocent children of Nazim Jhokio would reach the logical end. “Since day one, I have helped the victim's family and today Shereen Jokhio has once again asked for help and I have arrived,” said Sheikh, who is also a central leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. “The PTI stands beside the victim’s family for the sake of humanity, not for mere political point-scoring.”

“We fought the case of Nazim Jokhio in the Sindh Assembly and raised our voice against the barbaric act, but when we heard about dialogue between both the parties for an out-of-court settlement, we did not intervene for some time, so that these people could not accuse us of obstructing the process.”

The opposition leader said the Sardari system had destroyed the entire Sindh.

Shereen Jokhio told the PTI delegation that the chief minister offered the victim’s family government jobs and other benefits.

Sheikh deplored that two PPP parliamentarians brutally murdered the innocent young man and the CM was extending offers of jobs to the victims just to save the culprits. He demanded that the assassins be brought to justice and hanged publicly.

The widow of Nazim Jokhio said her husband did not have any personal enmity with the tribal chieftains, and he was brutally murdered because he dared to challenge them.

Appealing for justice, she said CM Murad Ali Shah had promised measures to grant her justice, but nothing was done to fulfil his commitments nor were the tribal chieftains removed from the public posts.