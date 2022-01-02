Man kills mother, injures brother over property dispute

A man stabbed his mother to death and injured his brother over a property dispute in the Liaquatabad neighbourhood of Karachi, an official of the Super Market police station said on Saturday.

The official said the casualties were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Malaika, wife of Iqbal Ali, and the injured as 28-year-old Bilal, son of Iqbal Ali.

Police said the suspect, identified as Badar Iqbal, had stabbed his mother to death over a property dispute, and also injured his brother when he attempted to save their mother.

The official said they have arrested the suspect with the knife he used in the crime, adding that the suspect is a graphic designer who has been unemployed for the past few months.

Police said the suspect keeps changing his statement, adding that sometimes he admits to have killed his mother over a property dispute, but at other times he says he killed her because he was angry.