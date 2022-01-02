JI sit-in outside: PA continues on second day against disputed LG law

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to prolong its sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly, where its leaders vowed on Saturday that the religious party would continue the protest if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government did not withdraw the controversial Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021.

“The entire world celebrated the new year, but biased policies of the ruling PPP government compelled the people to stage a protest on the first day of the new year,” said JI Karachi emir Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, while talking to media persons at the sit-in camp.

Gwadar Rights Movement supremo Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch and representatives of various bodies belonging to the trade and industry sector, doctors and lawyers’ fraternities and other professions visited the camp to express solidarity with the protesters.

Rehman announced that the JI would continue the sit-in and women from across the city would join the protest on Monday (tomorrow). “Karachi is an unfortunate city that contributes by 54 per cent in exports, 67 per cent in revenue collection for the Center and 98 per cent for the province, but no one cares about the city,” he said.

He paid a rich tribute to the participants and said the sit-in belonged to the people of Sindh, including 30 million people of Karachi, and not just to the JI workers.

Addressing the participants, Gwadar Rights Movement leader and JI Balochistan General Secretary Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch said the feudal mindset in both Sindh and Balochistan had the same priorities. He paid a rich tribute to the participants of the sit-in for raising their voice for the due rights of themselves and their fellow citizens.

Giving an overview of the situation in Balochistan, Baloch said the people in both the provinces were facing black laws and injustice.

He said the entire Balochistan province had been shrouded in fear and panic before the Gwadar Rights Movement. “As the result of the movement, the clouds of fear and terror have been removed,” he said.

The JI Balochistan leader urged the protesters to remain steadfast in the face of tyranny and injustice. He assured them that they would get their due rights if they showed their resolve, unity and persistence in their struggle for their cause.

JI Sindh chief and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mehanti said the Sindh Assembly was a historical place as the people of Sindh had passed a resolution in favour of Pakistan from the assembly. He added that the people of the province had played a significant role in progress and development of the country. He said the PPP government had failed the province for the vested interests of its leadership.

He demanded of the government to ensure an empowered mega city government in Karachi with the direct election of the mayor. He also demanded from the government to introduce an empowered local government in all big cities.