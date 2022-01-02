Half a million people visit international book fair in three days

As book lovers continue to throng the Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF), which started on Thursday and will continue till tomorrow (Monday), the event has recorded around half a million footfall, said the KIBF managing committee on Saturday.

The committee added that another half a million people were expected to visit the book fair in the next two days.

In the afternoon of Saturday, which was the third day of the event, the majority of visitors were schoolchildren and women. The number of students of religious seminaries was also significant as of the 300 bookstalls that have been set up in the three halls of the Expo Centre for the KIBF, around 35 per cent are offering religious books.

Federal Information Technology Minister Aminul Haq was among the KIBF visitors on Saturday. Speaking to the media, he promised that he would speak at every forum for tax exemption on the textbook paper. “I am ready to cooperate with the KIBF administration for organising book fairs in other provinces.”

He was of the view that even in this digital age, there was no alternative to reading books. “I will buy political books today so that if I travel to Islamabad or somewhere I can read them,” he remarked.

Representatives of various private school associations also visited the exhibition. The central president of All Private School Management Association Sindh, Tariq Shah, said the interest in books had not diminished in our society. He added that a large number of people coming to the book fair showed that the interest in reading books was not over yet.

Calling the KIBF a good tradition, the private school association chairman said that such events should be regularly held to attract children towards books.

A large number of literary, social and political personalities were also seen at the international book fair on its third day. The event will continue today and tomorrow from 10am till 9pm.