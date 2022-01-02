East, Central districts’ officials assigned duties to monitor Nasla Tower demolition

The newly appointed deputy commissioner of District East, Taha Saleem, has assigned the Nasla Tower demolition work on a rotation basis to the assistant commissioners of his district, as well as to those of District Central.

The shift-wise duty will continue from January 3 till January 9. The assistant commissioner of Jamshed Quarters of District East has been notified as focal person to ensure the demolition process continues unhindered.

The timings of first shift will continue from 8am to 4pm. The second shift will be from 4pm to midnight, while from midnight to 8am there will be a third shift. The demolition work will continue round the clock.

The officers have been directed to not leave the duty place without handing over the charge to their relievers. “All officers have to ensure the demolition of Nasla Tower in compliance with the orders of honourable Supreme Court in letter and spirit,” reads the notification.

“Proper duty roaster has to be maintained strictly and be reported on a daily basis to the office of the undersigned for onward submission.”

On Monday, the assistant commissioner of Jamshed Quarters will work in the first shift, which is from 8am till 4pm. The assistant commissioner of North Nazimabad in District Central will work in the second shift, while the Mukhtiarkar of Feroazabad of District East will work in the third shift. On Tuesday, January 4, the assistant commissioner of Ferozabad will be deployed in the first shift, while the additional deputy commissioner-II of the District Central has been deployed in the second shift. The Mukhtiarkar of Jamshed Quarters has been deployed in the third shift.

On January 5, the assistant commissioner revenue of District Central has his duty in the first shift, while in the second shift the assistant commissioner of Gulzar-e-Hijri has been deployed, and in the third shift the Mukhtiarkar of Gulshan-e-Iqbal has been deployed.

On January 6, the assistant commissioner of Liaquatabad has his duty in the first shit, in the second shift the assistant commissioner Gulberg will be deployed, and in the third shift the Mukhtiarkar of Gulberg will be on duty.

On January 7, the Mukhtiarkar of North Nazimabad has been tasked to monitor the demolition work, in the second shift the assistant commissioner of Gulshan-e-Iqbal has been given this task, while in the third shift the Mukhtiarkar of North Nazimabad has been appointed.

On January 8, the assistant commissioner of Ferozabad has been deployed for all shifts, while on January 9, the assistant commissioner of Jamshed Quarters will oversee the demolition work.