Several held over aerial firing

PESHAWAR: Police arrested a number of people for aerial firing on the new-year night and lodged cases against many others for creating law and order situation, officials said on Saturday.
They said that teams of the police were on patrol in the new-year night and arrested many people from different areas when they were firing shots into the air.
