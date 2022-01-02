School bags distributed among students

LAKKI MARWAT: Eesar Welfare Forum (EWF), Dallokhel, distributed school bags among the students here on Saturday.

Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Javed Marwat and Additional Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Musharraf Khan Marwat were the chief guests on the occasion.

The commissioner arranged about 500 school bags, which were distributed among the schoolchildren at the Government Primary School No-1 (Dallokhel) through Eesar Welfare Society.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Kohat lauded the efforts and services being made by the forum for the welfare of the residents of Dallokhel village.

He assured the welfare body of all his services and urged the elders of the village to share the problems with him too.

Patron-in-chief Eesar Welfare Forum and Additional Secretary Musharraf Khan Marwat shed light on the formation and services of the welfare body.