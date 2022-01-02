Anti-encroachment drive launched in Baffa

MANSEHRA: Tehsil municipal administration, Baffa-Pakhal launched an anti-encroachment campaign in Baffa town on Saturday.

A joint team of the district administration and TMA, led by Assistant Commissioner Arshad Mehmood and Tehsil Municipal Officer Mazhar Awan, removed the concrete and temporary encroachments in Baffa Khurd bazaar and its adjoining areas. The joint team shifted the confiscated goods to the TMA offices in Baffa Pakhal.