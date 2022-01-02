PMLN to sweep 2nd phase of LG polls: leader

MANSEHRA: The parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, has said that his party would sweep the upcoming local government elections in province.

“We have started receiving applications from the party workers for the upcoming LG elections and would defeat the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf not only in Hazara division but also in the rest of the province,” he told a public gathering held in Haryala area here on Saturday.

Sardar Yousuf, who is a former federal minister, said that the PTI shattered the economy and gifted people with high inflation and unemployment.

“The PTI utilised the funds of the entire Hazara divisions in Haripur district but faced landslide defeat there,” Yousuf said. He added that his party had yet to decide about any seat adjustment with the opposition parties in the second phase of the LG elections.

“The people of Hazara and the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would teach a lesson to the PTI in the second phase too,” the PMLN leader said.

He added that the PTI wanted to escape the second phase of the LG elections after facing an embarrassing defeat in the first phase but they moved the court of law, which announced the election schedule.

“Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will soon return to the country and lead the party,” he added.

He said that the PML-N would also sweep the coming general elections as people wanted to get rid of this failed government.

“Imran Khan deceived the people in the name of change and threw the country into economic quagmire,” the MPA said.