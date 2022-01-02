Fresh spell of rain likely to hit KP

PESHAWAR: The mountainous areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received snowfall as a fresh spell of rain is likely to hit different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday (tomorrow), which may continue till Thursday.

According to weather pundits, a strong rain/snow bearing westerly weather system of new-year 2022 was likely to enter western and northern parts of KP on early Monday morning and likely to grip most parts of the province till Thursday.

Scattered rain/snowfall over the hills of light to moderate intensity was expected in all districts of the province on Monday with heavy rainfalls in North and South Waziristan, Tank and Kurram districts.

Widespread rain/snow of moderate intensity with isolated heavy rainfall was expected in almost all districts of the province on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered rain/snow over the hills of light to moderate intensity was expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mardan, and Swabi on Thursday. Also, Shangla, Kalam, Upper Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Battagram, Kaghan and Galiyat received heavy snowfall. According to formers, the rain would benefit crops particularly wheat and would also help raise the water table affected due to the long dry weather.

Health professionals said that the shower may provide relief from prevailing irritating dry weather.

In view of the expected rains, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to the district administrations asking for adopting precautionary measures to minimize human loss and damage to property.

The authorities concerned are directed to inform tourists about weather forecasts and ensure availability of emergency services staff and other resources. They were directed to monitor local nullahs and share updates with the Pesco and PDMA.