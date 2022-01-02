Trees removed from green belt

Islamabad : As many as 15 full-grown trees have been secretly removed from the parking area right in front of the offices of the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

According to the details, ‘Sheesham’ trees were removed so secretly from green belt of G-10/G-11 sector in the dark that none of the relevant authorities got clue of this illegal activity. But the local people observed it and raised their voice before the civic authority that has started inquiry into this strange incident.

Saeed Khan, a resident of sector G-10, said “It was really strange to observe that trees disappeared from the scene overnight. First, we failed to understand what happened but later we realised that those who secretly removed trees had tried to bury the remaining roots under the soil." He said “When the people started questioning then everyone here was unaware about the incident. I saw some officials visiting the place and inquiring about the incident.”

It is pertinent to mention here that illegal cutting of trees is on the rise in different areas of the capital city. The culprits often dump the roots under the soil to conceal the theft. Chaudhry Matti-ur-Rehman, a local resident, said “We see the government is making efforts to protect and preserve trees but at the same time some elements are out to illegally remove trees. This incident must raise eyebrows of the concerned authorities that are supposed to inquire into the incident and take action against the culprits.