People are talking about

— the remarks of the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court that citizens should be allowed to enjoy themselves and welcome the New Year like they do all over the world, as long as they do it without making a nuisance of themselves. These remarks were made while dismissing a petition by a spoil sport that fireworks should not be allowed, but the majority of people were overjoyed and grateful to him because families look forward to this yearly entertainment.

— the brave young girl from Quetta who hopes to be a football champion one day and has been a professional athlete representing Pakistan internationally and her hometown nationally. She also volunteers as a sports ambassador for the Pakistan army, while additionally earning a living from running a football club dedicated to involving girls in sporting activities. People say it is girls like her who are an inspiration and motivating factor for others and she should be supported fully by the government.

— how despite the fact that many people lose their lives to celebratory firing and it is against the law, the practice continues, with those indulging in this ridiculous manner of ‘celebration,’ caring too hoots about the fact that they may take a life or are breaking the law. People say unless these mindless persons are booked for murder and awarded exemplary punishment, this crime will continue, so the SC should take notice because law enforcing authorities have failed to curb the menace.

— the stance adopted by those who have probably not heard the saying, ‘actions speak louder than words,’ over the economic situation of the country. People say if observed, it will be noticed that markets are full of shoppers, even for nonessential items; there are as many cars, if not more, on the roads etc.: so if the situation was that drastic there would be a boycotting of all items until the prices were brought down, as has been done in other countries.

— why no action has been taken against encroachments erected in Islamabad by influential ‘holy cows’ who thumb their nose at orders of the court and the civic authority. People say over sixty unauthorised high-rise apartment exist just in E-11 and probably more in other sectors and if they are not being demolished, then the order not to demolish shanty towns is understandable because the ——-’what is good for the goose is good for the gander’ can be applied here!

— the remark by a leader of the opposition that ‘rulers live in cheapest, people in costliest Pakistan’ and how it sounds insincere because the manner in which his family displayed their wealth in celebrating a wedding in the family was not warranted, especially these days and for which there was no need as lavish celebrations had already taken place abroad. People say if a fraction of the amount had been given to less fortunate persons it would have helped hundreds of families.

— the sad fact that scores of centuries old trees, including the precious Shisham (Indian Rose Wood), are being cut for the on-going expansion of Museum Road as the government moves ahead with its plan to expand the road to enable smooth flow of heavy traffic. People say these trees were planted along Taxila-Khanpur Road during the colonial era and are being cut without trying to make alternate plans to save them somehow with the help of city planners. —- I.H.