125 booked for violating law on New Year

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi police conducted major operations against aerial firing, fireworks, one wheeling and Sheesha Centre on the occasion of New Year night and arrested 125 accused.

A police spokesman informed that on the eve of new year, police registered 85, adding, the operation was carried out on the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawal­pindi, Sajid Kayani.

Besides that three Kalashnikovs, 18 pistols and 131 rounds, four kilogram hashish, 56 litres of liquor, 73 bottles of liquor, fireworks, glass flavours, motorcycles and other items were recovered from their possession.

Among these, Rawal Town police registered 37 cases and arrested 71 accused. Similarly, Potohar Division Police registered 38 cases and arrested 37 accused, while, Saddar Division Police registered 10 cases and arrested 17 accused.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, informed police spokesman. An accused Arslan resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Potohar conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station and arrested the accused. Police also recovered arms and weapon used in crime and a case has been registered against him.