Islamabad : A total of 28 Pakistani companies and financial organisations including banks and microfinance institutions have won the prestigious Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards 2021 in different categories.

According to Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics and Board Director, The Centre for Global Inclusion, USA, total of 28 renowned Pakistani companies have won the GDIB Awards for the year 2021.

In a statement by Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics and Board Director The Centre for Global Inclusion, USA said that Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks are the standards for organizations round the world. The GDEIB helps organizations determine strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion. GDEIB has 15 categories, 28 dimensions and 275 benchmarks. The Centre for Global Inclusion USA is the home of GDEIB. Its mission is to serve as a resource for research and education for individuals and organizations in their quest to improve diversity and inclusion practices around the world.

In McKinsey’s 2020 report: Diversity Wins - How Inclusion Matters, analysts found that, “Companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on their executive teams were 25 percent more likely to experience above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile,” as well as “36 per cent likelihood of outperformance on EBIT margin for ethnic and cultural diversity.”