Rainfall forecast for next week amid cold wave

Islamabad: With the cold wave already sweeping across the region, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the continuation of low temperatures for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas early next week due to rain.

It also issued a warning of downpour-induced landslide and flash floods for upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan until Thursday.

According to the PMD, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country today (Sunday) evening or night and will grip most parts of the country from Monday to Friday (January 7). Under the influence of the new weather system, rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur from Sunday evening and night to Thursday.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Lahore and Kasur from Monday evening and night to Friday. There is a likelihood of snow falling in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman Murree, Galliyat and Kohe Suleman areas from Jan 3 to Jan 5. The PMD urged the relevant authorities to remain alert during the period and take precautionary measures to minimise damage to public life and property.