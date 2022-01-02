December inflation hits near 22-month high on surging food, energy costs

KARACHI: Consumer price inflation increased by the most in nearly 22 months in December, driven by surging food prices and energy costs, official data showed on Saturday

The increase, however, is unlikely to prompt the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to further tighten its policy stance as recently the central bank hinted a pause in interest-rate increase to preserve economic recovery.

But the latest inflation data highlights the fresh challenge policymakers face in preventing rising costs of living from hurting already weak household spending and the country’s fragile economic recovery.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 12.3 percent in December from a year earlier, data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed. In the previous month, consumer inflation based on the annual increase in the CPI was 11.5 percent. Core inflation also rose by 8.3 percent year-on-year in December against 7.6 percent in November.

On month-on-month basis, inflation was marginally down 0.02 percent after 5-months of consecutive month-on-month increase.

Inflation rose to 9.81 percent in the first half of current fiscal compared to 8.63 percent in the same period last year.

“In 2021, inflation averaged 9.5 percent slightly higher than the 9.4 percent inflation recorded in 2020,” said analyst Umair Naseer at brokerage Topline Securities.

Urban Inflation was slightly above at 12.7 percent against the rural parts of the country, where it clocked in at 11.7 percent.

Food inflation in December 2021 rose by 10.3 percent year-on-year against 10.5 percent in November 2021.

“Supply side constraints, increasing transportation cost and surge in worldwide food prices have kept food inflation elevated in 2021,” Naseer said.

He added that food inflation remains the main driver of inflation in Pakistan with a weight of 35 percent in CPI basket.

Housing, water and fuel segments surged by 17 percent year-on-year in December compared to 15 percent in November. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.8 percent.

“This was primarily driven by rise in electricity charges, increase in construction input items, and higher house rent index on year-on-year basis,” Naseer added.

Transport segment also rose by 24 percent year-on-year and 1.3 percent month-on-month respectively in the last month of 2021 primarily due to higher petrol and diesel prices.

Naseer said the SBP, in its last monetary policy statement, had highlighted “MPC felt that the end goal of mildly positive real interest rates on a forward-looking basis was now close to being achieved”.

“However looking at the inflationary outlook, a further rise in policy rate by at least 50-100bps cannot be ruled out in the second half of current fiscal year,” he added.

The SBP has raised rates by a cumulative 275 basis points in three moves since September to tame inflation and check falling rupee.

Naseer said real interest rates now stand at -2.55 percent in December against -2.75 percent in November and -1 percent in December 2020.

In the first half of FY22, real interest rates have now averaged at -1.97 percent.

Analysts said inflation is likely to go further up in remaining months of this fiscal due to withdrawal of tax exemptions, increase in energy tariffs and higher petroleum levy.

They expect average inflation to be close to 11 percent at the end of the current fiscal year.