The current winter is proving to be one of the driest in the history of Pakistan. Farmers from upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan depend largely on winter rains for the irrigation of their Rabi crops. Extended dry spells can create a drought-like situation in these areas.

Although there was rainfall in some parts of the country, there is no prediction of rain for Islamabad and the Potohar region. Farmers from these areas are justifiably worried. For people in cities, rains and snowfall are good news merely because they reduce smog or provide an opportunity to enjoy vacations. Farmers, on the other hand, need timely rainfall for survival. We cannot control the weather, but we can understand the concerns of farmers. The government should make timely arrangements to provide irrigation water to these farmers in case there is no rainfall.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad