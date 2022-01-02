The annual budget for 2021-2022 was already presented in June 2021 and brought into effect in July. Was it a farce and unrealistic?
If not, then why has the incumbent government bowed to the IMF’s pressure and presented the recent mini-budget? According to it, prices of all commodities will shoot up and, of course, the burden will be borne by the lower and middle classes. The government’s decision will only make the lives of people more miserable and difficult.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
