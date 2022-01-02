Opposition believes... Govt ouster only solution to economic crisis, inflation

LAHORE: The opposition leaders Saturday rejected another increase in petroleum products prices, saying the only solution to getting rid of inflation and economic crisis was sending the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) packing at the earliest.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the increase in petroleum products’ prices and demanded that the PTI government must either take back the increase or tender resignation. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the disastrous government should have stepped down instead of dropping another petrol bomb on people on the new year's eve. He said the governments across the world greet their people with good news on the new year, but the PTI government started the year with another crushing price-hike. “PTI is another word for heartless cruelty,” he added.

The PMLN president said Imran Niazi and his government must resign immediately instead of trying to hide their failures by punishing the nation. It was imperative to get rid of the government in this year to end the crisis of inflation, unemployment and economic devastation, he added. He said the new year should bring an end to inflation, mismanagement, economic destruction, starvation, ailments, cruelty and injustice with the end of the PTI government.

PMLN leader Marriyum Aurangzeb also rejected the increase in petrol, oil and lubricants (POL) prices. She said that 2022 would be the year getting rid of Imran mafia, development and prosperity of masses and restoration of jobs for the people of Pakistan. She said no good could happen in the country till ouster of the incompetent rulers.

Rejecting the increase in petroleum prices, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that Imran Khan gave a new year gift to people by increasing the prices of petroleum products and only solution to get rid of inflation was to oust Imran Khan's government.

“Imran Khan had made a big claim that 2021 will be the year of prosperity. Now 2022 has started, where the claims of prosperity have gone,” he questioned.

The PPP chairman said every year in the Naya (new) Pakistan proved to be more expensive than previous, but they continue to blame previous governments and try to portray them as incompetent. He claimed that the PPP faced the worst economic crisis in the world's history but it did not let the citizens bear the brunt of inflation.

He urged the federal government to reduce the rates of petroleum products in line with international prices.

PPP Parliamentary leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said the PTI government had given a gift of petrol bomb to people on the eve of new year.

“The Tabahi Sarkar is presenting a mini budget after every 15 days as it has no solution except for bringing the mini-budgets and looting,” she said while reacting over the current increase in petrol prices.

Sherry said today every Pakistani is affected and disturbed by the incompetence of the government. “Rising prices of the petroleum products will further increase inflation that will hit the common man, who was already facing the tsunami of inflation,” she added.

The PPP vice president said the petrol price had gone up by Rs4 per litre to Rs144.82 now. “The Tabhai Sarkar has increased the prices of the petroleum products by Rs52 per litre in three years,” she said. She said the petrol and diesel prices were currently at an all-time high.