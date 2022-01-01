Road project for Lakki approved

LAKKI MARWAT: The provincial government has approved a rural road project to link Shahtora Takhtikhel and other rural localities with Serai Naurang town of Lakki Marwat district, said an official on Friday.
The official said that the divisional commissioner, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, by renaming it after e late Farhatullah Kham, Ex-provincial president of provincial management service association.
He said that the provincial development working party (PDWP) in its meeting chaired by additional chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah had formally approved the project.
