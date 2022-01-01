CM wants classes launched at Timergara Medical College

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Health Department to complete all pre-requisites to ensure the commencement of classes in Timergara Medical College in Dir Lower from the upcoming academic session.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on the establishment of Timergara Medical College here, a handout said.

Provincial cabinet members Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Health Secretary Tahir Orakzai, Vice-Chancellor Khyber Medical University Dr Zia-ul-Haq and others were in attendance.

Briefing the participants about the progress on Timergara Medical College, it was told that District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara had been notified as a teaching hospital for the college.

It was added that a document has already been approved for 436 positions, including faculty and other staff. The chief minister ordered the officials to initiate the hiring process for the newly approved positions.

Besides, the chief minister directed the Health Department to present proposals for the establishment of a Nursing College in Dir.

It was told that an advertisement had been floated for outsourcing MRI services in nine different district Headquarters hospitals of the province, including Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital.

The chief minister directed the officials to complete the outsourcing process by January 2022.