Housing scheme for journalists approved: Saif

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif said on Friday the KP government cabinet had recently approved a housing scheme for the journalists in Peshawar.

“Under the directives of the chief minister, the Department of Information and Public Relations had taken steps for the welfare of journalists in the province,” he said while talking to the media at the Peshawar Press Club. A handout said he was there to congratulate the newly elected office-bearers of the club.

He said the KP government is providing all possible assistance to the journalists to enable them to carry out professional activities free and fairly.