KTH admin says 8,25,785 patients served in 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), second-largest health facility of the province, offered services to 8,25,785 patients in 2021, apart from 2,200 coronavirus patients, according to the hospital administration.

Sajjad Khan, KTH media manager, said the previous year had put an extra burden on the hospital, saying it had to handle corona patients as well as patients suffering from dengue fever.

The doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other support staff worked at the risk of own health and saved thousands of precious lives.

The hospital enhanced its capacity to professionally handle the ever-growing number of patients. The media manager said most of the patients prefer the KTH for various reasons, mostly the hospital has all the facilities available under one roof.

The hospital receives patients from all over the province and Afghanistan as well, he added. The hospital upgraded its laboratory services to overcome the needs of patients in the pandemic.

The official said the laboratory undertook 31,81,965 different types of diagnostics last year. The 1300-bed hospital has 35 different departments and 37 operation theatres that are offering services. The hospital had suspended routine services initially when the government declared an emergency due to the covid pandemic but the KTH administration later launched separate facilities for routine patients and separated them from coronavirus patients.

The outbreak of dengue fever in Peshawar and particularly places around the KTH was a major challenge to the hospital and its staff at the Emergency Department that was always flooded with dengue fever patients.

But the hospital staff managed to overcome the challenging situation and didn’t cause any panic. The official said the Board of Governors (BoG) developed a better mechanism of understanding with the hospital administration and its staff that helped improve patient care.

He said since the BoG chairman is based in Peshawar, therefore, he is available to the hospital administration whenever they are faced with problems.

It was during the last year when the hospital, apparently with the continuous support of its BoG, completed the long-awaited projects, including renovation work of the hospital, completion of new OPDs, four new wards, cafeteria, pharmacy, etc.

According to the hospital administration, KTH examined 8,25,785 patients, and received 7,78,709 others in the accident and Emergency Department and offered service to 97,729 indoor patients.