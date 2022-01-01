Teachers found absent as official visits schools

LAKKI MARWAT: Several teachers were found absent from duty when the district education officer paid visits to government-run schools in Kurrum Par area here on Friday.

The visits were arranged following public complaints that teachers posted to the schools in remote rural areas remain absent from duty.

District Education Officer Zahoor Khan checked the attendance of teachers and non-teaching employees.

He conducted academic evaluation of students and checked the pace of progress on performance indicators.

Zahoor took serious notice of teachers’ absence from schools and made clear that truant employees would face stern departmental action.

He said that the truant teachers would be shown the doors.

He asked the schools’ bosses not to be lenient to absent employees and focus on improving performance indicators.