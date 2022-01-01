17% tax on gold industry rejected

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems and Jewellers president Alhaj Haroon-ur-Rashid Chand has rejected 17 percent GST on the gold industry and urged the government to withdraw the decision in the larger interest of their badly affected workers and industry.

In a statement on Friday, he asked the government to take them into confidence before imposing any such taxes and restore the 1998-99 GST on them, and also save the gold industry from further destruction.