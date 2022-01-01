Govt warned against curtailing LG reps’ powers

SWABI: The Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) candidates, who were elected in recent local government elections, said on Friday they would have no choice but launch a protest campaign if the government failed to provide them with adequate development funds.

Talking to media persons, Ghulam Haqqani, who was elected as Chairman of Razaar tehsil and Mohammad Rahim Jadoon as chairman of Topi tehsil, said the opposition political parties would stage protests if the funds were not released by the government.

“We have been elected by the people. We would seek support from the people if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government used tactics to reduce our funds,” Ghulam Haqqani said.

He said they would never give up their fight and had planned to continue their struggle for the rights of the people.

“We are ready to fight for the welfare and prosperity of the people because they have attached great expectations to us,” Ghulam Haqqani added.

Rahim Jadoon said the government’s strategy to deprive the elected local government representatives from the opposition parties of funds would trigger protest and the rulers would face its consequences in the next general election. He said they would foil the government’s designs with the support of the people.